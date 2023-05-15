Bombers lead; B52s help Links to 2nd

A hard-fought victory on the Taieri on Saturday has resulted in a reshuffling at the top of the leaderboard in the senior A metropolitan pennant series now led by the Otago Bombers.

But an upset win for the Otago B52s over the St Clair Saints helped push Chisholm Links into second after it defeated Island Park.

At Balmacewen, the B52s continued the trend of teams winning after the bye, stinging the Saints in what may turn out to be one of the upsets of the season.

Teenager Connor Howes got the Saints off to the perfect start, downing George Prendergast in 14 holes, but the next five matches went the way of the home side.

Andrew Hobbs won the masters match 5/3 over Tony Giles. Hobbs then witnessed his son, Isaac, earn his first senior A scalp over Scott Mitchell before Paul Hubbard earned the B52s’ third win and at least a draw.

Matt Weir had the result secured when turning 1-up on the 18th tee, eventually beating Cody McMullan 1-up, while Conor Jamison added a consolation game for the Saints with a 1-up win over Harrison Maaka.

Chisholm Links continued its strong start to the season with a 4-2 win over Island Park in benign conditions.

Despite five of the matches making it to the 17th, the Links side always looked in a comfortable position.

Mike Wray (Island Park) claimed the first match over Kai Koni before Blair Liffiton (Links) squared the ledger by beating Brent Butler.

Jason Pegler and Matt Heaton secured wins and at least a draw for the Links before Mackenzie Gibson and Mike Weastell starved off challenges from Michael Minty and Joey Hancock for halves to give Chisholm a result that arguably flattered the visitors.

At Taieri Lakes, the Bombers scraped home in a narrow affair, though some of the margins did not reflect the tight battle.

Ben Patston and Duncan Croudis played at opposite ends of the order but finished almost simultaneously, winning 7/6 and 6/5 respectively, before Ken Shaw and Jaxon Boyes replied for Taieri Lakes, both finishing on the 15th hole.

Callum Judkins nudged ahead in a close affair against Mark Andrews, winning on the 17th to give the Bombers three games.

The result became clearer when Luke Murdoch (Bombers) stood on the 18th tee 1-up over Jarrod Mitchell, who ended up claiming the last hole to halve with Murdoch.

— New Zealander Lydia Ko was tied for 30th, 10 shots off the pace, in the Cognizant Founders Cup in Clifton, New Jersey, yesterday, Field Level Media reports.

Defending champion Minjee Lee, of Australia, fired 67 to claim a three-shot lead at 12-under 204, three shots ahead of South Korean and tour rookie Hae Ran Ryu and Angel Yin.

— Michael Minty