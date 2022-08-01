Bombers peak at right time to win final

All rugged up against the cold, Callum Judkins, of the winning Otago Bombers team, plays to the third green at St Clair during the Dunedin Metropolitan senior A pennants final yesterday. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

The old saying of cream rising to the top epitomised the Otago Bombers yesterday.

They beat the St Clair Saints 3.5-2.5 in what could be described as changeable conditions in the Metropolitan senior A pennant final at St Clair yesterday.

It was their strangest championship-winning season — having to fire up late in the season to climb into a playoff position while the Saints will rue being so dominant throughout the season but ultimately coming up one game short.

In what started out in cool but fine conditions, the Saints began well with most games in their favour or square through six holes.

Bombers No5 Brandon Hodgson found himself 2-down down against Cody McMullan, but a mid-round resurrection turned a deficit into a 1-up margin through 10 holes and he eventually ran out the winner on the 15th green despite sub-par golf.

Bombers No6 Luke Murdoch controlled the match against Matt Crawford — 3-up through 10 holes turned into victory on the 16th giving the Bombers a 2-0 advantage which would ultimately prove the difference, pouring plenty of pressure on the Saints.

With conditions worsening on the back nine, Saints No4 Tony Giles continued to wind back the clock turning 3-up through 10 holes against Duncan Croudis before earning Saints’ first win on the 17th green.

Bombers No3 Ben Patston was the first to break the shackles in a tight match against Jacob Bellamy going 1-up after 10 in a match that proved pivotal.

At the 16th tee, Patston was dormie 3-up but Bellamy won 16th bringing the match back to 2-up.

Both players went wide in opposite directions off the tee at the 17th and nerves were clearly setting in.

Bellamy’s tee shot found the practice area where he proceeded to hit the green for two. Patston, on the other hand, was struggling trying to exit the 11th fairway but finished off the hole well holing a 10m putt for bogey.

However, Bellamy’s birdie putt came up well short leaving plenty of work to keep the match going to 18th. His par putt missed giving Patston the win and Bombers three crucial games.

Saints No1 Ryan Bellamy led throughout his match against Dylan Stock turning 2-up through 10 holes. By this time, Saints were banking on Bellamy to finish off the match to keep their hopes alive. He eventually won on the 16th to give the Saints two wins.

With that match on the line, it was fitting that the battle of the youth was tightly contested. Bombers No2 Callum Judkins nosed ahead early and maintaining that lead for the majority of the match over Parker Aluesi.

But a miss-queued tee shot hard left on the par 3 16th from Judkin, opened the door for Aluesi who squared the match with a par.

Both players made nervous work of par putts on the 17th to leave Aluesi needing to win the last hole to force a playoff.

By this time, players and spectators were facing a bitterly cold wet southerly but, with the wind behind the players on the 18th, both were in play and found the green for two. The advantage was with Judkins as Aluesi was the one needing to force a birdie but he still had 10m and the first putt.

His birdie putt never threatened the hole but was conceded for par while Judkin made easy work of making a par and giving the Bombers the narrow win.

The final lived up to expectations as a competitive affair. Saints will rue missed opportunities but will no doubt continue to be a force next year.

The Bombers have shown patience all year, never panicking or worrying about their ladder position and knowing the importance of peaking at right time of year while backing their ability and self-belief to get to the top.

The players now have a couple of weeks to rest before the Otago trial season begins with tournaments at Roxburgh and Chisholm Links.

Metropolitan final



The scores

Saints 2, Bombers 4

(Ryan Bellamy beat Dylan Stock 3/2; Parker Aluesi halved with Callum Judkins; Jacob Bellamy lost to Ben Patston 2/1; Tony Giles beat Duncan Croudis 2/1; Cody McMullan lost Brandon Hodgson 2/1; Matt Crawford lost Luke Murdoch 3/2)

-- Michael Minty