Bombers sink Devils to claim overall lead in metropolitan pennant series

The Otago Bombers have overtaken Chisholm Links as the leaders of the metropolitan senior A series after a hard-fought win over the struggling St Clair Devils at Balmacewen on Saturday.

The St Clair Saints had a 6-0 whitewash over Taieri Lakes at St Clair, while the B52s beat Island Park 4-2 at Balmacewen.

Despite the points difference on the table, the 3.5-2-5 win for the Bombers reflected the closeness of this year’s competition when certain match-ups favour one or the other.

At the tail, Ben Patston charged home to get the locals off to the perfect start over Luke Worthington, while Brandon Hodgson accounted for Connor Ross in 14 holes.

Phil Bungard easily accounted for Ricky Stewart to get the Devils on the board before Callum Judkins sealed the half by beating Logan Clarke.

The top-paired matches hung in the balance, both square at the 17th and the Bombers only needing a half.

The tactic of moving Jake Bleach into No1 nearly paid dividend for the Devils as the former junior representative claimed Baxter Meder’s scalp on the 18th.

But when Duncan Croudis turned 1-up on the 18th tee against Steve Hitchcox, the result was in the bag, despite Hitchcox winning the the 18th after holing out from the greenside bunker to snare a half.

On the other side of the course, the B52s enjoyed being home and kept Island Park pegged to the bottom half of the table.

Will McLauchlan proved to strong for Richie Olsen with a big win to get the home side on the board before Michael Minty replied for the visitors by beating Mat Weir 4/3.

Andrew Hobbs won six holes in row to finish off Brent Butler and give the B52s a second win, before wins to Seb Kyle and Paul Hubbard sealed the result for the B52s.

Josh Kalweit won for the second time in a week at Balmacewen to earn a consolation game for Island Park.

At St Clair, the Saints played the perfect match with a clean sweep over Taieri Lakes to consolidate fourth place on the table and build a four-point gap back to Island Park.

Big wins to Connor Howes, Tony Giles and Conor Jamison secured the early half before Matt Crawford clinched the team win by beating Mark Andrews on the 17th.

Parker Aluesi and Cody McMullan won their matches on the 18th green against Ken Shaw and Ryan Rosevear respectively for the sweep.

— Michael Minty