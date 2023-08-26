Bombers v Saints final on the cards

Photo: ODT files

St Clair Golf Club are set to play a major role — at least in the short term — in this year’s Metropolitan Senior A pennant finals series, with both the Devils and Saints making the semifinals after four months of round robin.

With both on opposite sides of the draw there is the prospect of them playing each other in the final. But there is also the possibility that neither will feature in the big dance.

The Devils face the top seeds and defending champion Otago Bombers at Balmacewen.

Both sides have a key change to their lineups, but for different reasons.

For the Devils, Jake Bleach is on holiday in Hawaii, so his omission is a forced change.

The Bombers, on the other hand, have decided to go with experience, with Michael Smith a surprise inclusion after returning to Balmacewen mid-season.

Smith comes in at the expense of an unlucky Ricky Stewart, who has only missed one game this season. The pressure will be on Smith to get the job done against the well performed Phil Bungard — a match that the Devils need to win.

It is clear to see the Devils are targeting early wins to ease pressure, with Steve Hitchcox and Bungard leading out. Two wins are a must for the Devils here.

The Bombers look strong from the top down and their big game players, Brandon Hodgson, Luke Murdoch and Callum Judkins, will be hard to topple.

Prediction: Bombers 4½-1½

At St Clair the Saints host the quiet-achieving Chisholm Links.

The Links started the season strong, embedding themselves in the top four, staying on pace and comfortably securing third place, while the Saints have been steady, locking in second spot after narrowly missing top spot.

The Saints have named a full-strength side, while the Links have been forced to bring in Kyle Geary in place of John McIntee at No6.

He joins Matt Heaton, but they face arguably the toughest five and six pairing in the competition in Tony Giles and Jacob Bellamy.

On paper the Saints look stronger, particularly around the Corstorphine course. However, the Links top pairing of Mike Weastell and Jason Pegler have enough game to trouble the Saints top duo of Conor Jamison and Parker Aluesi, while a couple of other games could also go the distance, but in favour of the home side.

Prediction: Saints 5-1

By Michael Minty