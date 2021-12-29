Campbell back on tour

Queenstown's Ben Campbell is back playing regular golf on tour after his long layoff due to injury.

He will miss The Hills ProAm, because of two events in Phuket on the recently resumed Asian Tour.

A missed cut and a tie for 30th was a satisfactory return.

"It’s good to be back playing," Campbell said.

"I’m pretty rusty after two years without a big event. I was really happy with how I hit the ball. I just need to tidy up the short game."

His hopes of getting back home were dashed because of the MIQ problem so he has based himself in Sydney.

"I will stay here till I play the Australian PGA from January 13. Unfortunately it clashes with the $1 million Singapore International but I decided to go with the PGA."

The following week he will play the $1.25 million Singapore Open which will give the top four placegetters a place in next year’s British Open.

Then it will be back to Australia for more events and hopefully back home for the New Zealand Open at Millbrook.

- Neville Idour