Campbell returns to pro circuit

Queenstown professional Ben Campbell resumes his career on the Asian Tour this week after a frustrating injury layoff.

Campbell will tee off at the International Series Oman event tomorrow night (New Zealand time).

He is raring to go after his unwelcome layoff because of a bulging disc, which stems back to four weeks before the British Open, which he played despite his injury.

Two more events after the Open only served to confirm he needed to come home and get it scanned.

"It took a long time to get it sorted,’’ Campbell said.

‘‘I had a good hit-out at The Hills Pro-Am in December, then in early January had nerve ablation surgery on my SI joint."

Because he was having quite a bit of nerve trouble in his lower back, this operation was done to relieve the irritation by killing the nerve.

‘‘It is great to be back swinging the club after a few months out,’’ Campbell said.

‘‘All is feeling much better now and it will be great to start back on the Asian Tour this week.’’

Campbell will play the Qatar International Series event next week, and looks forward to the New Zealand Open at Millbrook, from March 2-5, which is now part of the Asian Tour.

Asked if the LIV Tour involvement had had benefits for the Asian Tour, Campbell was quite direct.

"The Saudis have been there for a couple of years, so the Asian Tour is on the rise and the purses are a lot better.

‘‘It is now a pathway to the LIV Tour, and if I qualified, I would definitely play on it."

By Neville Idour