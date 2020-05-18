Campbell working on return

Ben Campbell

Queenstown golfer Ben Campbell is on the road to recovery.

Campbell (28) has been plagued by injuries over the past few years but is looking forward to getting back on the course.

The right-hander said after a long flight in May two years ago he was stretching and felt a twinge in his lower back and hip.

"After many scans it showed a tear in a disc in my lower back and also a labrum tear in my hip.

"... I managed to keep it under control for most of 2018, which overall was a great season, including winning my European Tour card."

He was runner-up at the New Zealand Open in 2017, losing in a play-off, and a year later was right in contention at the Fiji International before falling to Ernie Els.

But last year was difficult.

"I would have some great pain-free days and then wake up hardly able to get out of bed.

"I tried everything to avoid an operation. However, after support from doctors and physios an operation was the only choice."

He had the operation just before Christmas.

"Since then it has been a pretty long recovery but everything is on track for a return to golf later in the year."

Campbell still has full status on the Asian and PGA of Australasia Tours and could go to China.

A trip late last year to play some events in Asia was a struggle as the injury hampered him, so he was keen to get back to the fairways.

He had been working to become a qualified NZPGA golf coach and is looking to hold lessons at the Arrowtown Golf Club.

Practice has been limited to his short game but Campbell expects to be using the driver within days.

- Neville Idour