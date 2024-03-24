Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBER
Competitive Brown to make debut in pennants competition
Tony Brown. Golfer.
SUBSCRIBER
Close battle looms between Otago club’s sides in pennants
SUBSCRIBER
Close battle looms between Otago club’s sides in pennants
Michael Minty looks at the match-ups in the metropolitan pennants this weekend.
Queenstown Open to Kang
Queenstown Open to Kang
Rising star Ricky Kang won the 36-hole Queenstown Open on Saturday.
SUBSCRIBER
Metropolitan senior series set to be a stunner
SUBSCRIBER
Metropolitan senior series set to be a stunner
If round one was anything to go by then the Metropolitan senior A pennant series looks set to be an excitement machine in 2024.
South Korea take 23rd title
South Korea take 23rd title
South Korea’s golfing pedigree was on full display during the final round of the 44th Queen Sirikit Cup at Clearwater Golf Club in Christchurch as they captured their 23rd title in dominant fashion.
SUBSCRIBER
Saints shape as team to beat
SUBSCRIBER
Saints shape as team to beat
The new metropolitan senior A pennant series begins this weekend. Otago Daily Times correspondent Michael Minty runs his eye over the teams.
Kiwis sitting in joint second
Kiwis sitting in joint second
New Zealand made a solid start to the 44th Queen Sirikit Cup at the Clearwater club yesterday.
Queen Sirikit starts today
Queen Sirikit starts today
Some of the world’s best amateur women are set to tee up at Clearwater Golf Club in Christchurch for the 44th Queen Sirikit Cup this week.
Golfers aid charity
Golfers aid charity
The 21st edition of the Hirepool Charity Classic Trilogy was held at the Wānaka Golf Club and ran from Friday until last night.
Kiwi Ryan Fox aces iconic hole
Kiwi Ryan Fox aces iconic hole at Players Championship
Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox has made history at one of the most famous holes in golf.
Kobori assured of DP World Tour card, Open place
Kobori assured of DP World Tour card, Open place
Rising star Kazuma Kobori is headed for the DP World Tour and the British Open this year.
Zwart storms home late to win NZPGA Championship
Zwart storms home late to win NZPGA Championship
Pieter Zwart has won the NZPGA Championship in emphatic fashion, capturing the biggest title of his career.
Yeo picks up where he left off
Yeo picks up where he left off
Sung Jin Yeo’s affinity with the NZPGA Championship continues.
SUBSCRIBER
NFL great huge fan of golf, region
SUBSCRIBER
NFL great huge fan of golf, region
Among the golfers at the New Zealand Open at Millbrook last week was a big man with a glittering career record — in a very different sport. Former American football...
Putter not hot enough for Campbell to fulfil dream
Putter not hot enough for Campbell to fulfil dream
One day.
Day a ‘struggle’ but Hataji prevails
Day a ‘struggle’ but Hataji prevails
Two players at opposite ends of their careers eyed a piece of history at the New Zealand Open last night.
Open seems destined for return to multi-course format
Open seems destined for return to multi-course format
Millbrook will remain headquarters but the New Zealand Open seems certain to move back to a multi-course format sooner rather than later.
Hataji claims historic win at NZ Open
Hataji claims historic win at NZ Open
Japanese golfer Takahiro Hataji has created history at the New Zealand Open.
Aussie pair share lead going into final round
Aussie pair share lead going into final round
Veteran Australians Matthew Griffin and Scott Hend share a one-shot lead heading into tomorrow’s final round of the New Zealand Open at Millbrook.
Hillier, Geary storm home to head NZ charge
Hillier, Geary storm home to head NZ charge
Daniel Hillier and Josh Geary led a dramatic Kiwi charge as the New Zealand Open’s second round reached a thrilling conclusion last night.
Read more