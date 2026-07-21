Fantastic, Mr Fox

PHOTO: REUTERS

New Zealand golfer Ryan Fox holds the time-honoured Claret Jug after winning his first Major at Royal Birkdale Golf Club in Southport, England, yesterday. Fox, 39, held his nerve to sink a birdie putt on the 18th hole and win the British Open by one stroke. He finished at 10-under-par for the tournament to become the first New Zealander to win the British Open since Sir Bob Charles in 1963. Michael Campbell and Dame Lydia Ko are the only other major winners from New Zealand.