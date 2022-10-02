Fox and Ko storm into contention

Ryan Fox rocketed up the leaderboard with a blistering third round. Photo: Getty Images

Monday could be victory day for three Kiwi golfers who are all in contention on their respective tours.

Ryan Fox, Lydia Ko and Daniel Hillier are all within touching distance to add to wins in 2022.

Fox jumped into a share of second at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship as he chases his second victory of the DP World Tour season.

Fox sits four shots back from Englishman Richard Mansell and will play in the final group at the Old Course at St Andrews after the Kiwi shot a seven-under 65 at Kingsbarns Golf Links.

The unique pro-am event sees the first three rounds played at St Andrews, Carnoustie Golf Links and Kingsbarns. After a two-over at Carnoustie yesterday, Fox bounced back with an eagle, six birdies and just one bogey to sit at 11-under for the tournament.

He shares second with Sweden's Alex Noren and Daniel Gavins of England and it will be a welcoming return to contention for Fox who has overcome a recent knee injury and an airline losing his golf clubs in recent weeks.

Of notable names further back, Rory McIlroy, Billy Horschel and Padraig Harrington are all four shots back from Fox at seven-under.

Ko shrugged off a double bogey to four birdies on the back nine to card a four-under 67 in the third round at The Ascendant LPGA.

Lydia Ko also had a strong third round, moving her to within a shot of the lead. Photo: Getty Images

Ko had six birdies across her round to move to 10-under, one shot behind co-leaders Xiyu Lin on China and England's Charley Hull. A top three finish would see Ko move to the top of the Race to the CME globe standings.

Her only blip on the round was a double bogey five on the par three 10th, but she responded with four birdies over the next six holes to jump back up the leaderboard.

In the Challenge Tour, Hillier is still a chance for back-to-back victories but has lost his lead heading into the final round at the Hopps Open de Provence event in France.

Hillier, who won the Swiss Challenge tournament last week, sits in a share of second following a third round 70. He is two shots back from leader Joel Sjoholm of Sweden. A strong finish should all but book Hillier a place on the DP World Tour next year.

The 24-year-old was 26th in the Tour standings two weeks ago and was sitting 13th after his win last week. As it stands, a second placing in Mallemort would see him jump to third.

The top 20 players after the season-ending Tour finale in Spain in November secure their main Tour cards.