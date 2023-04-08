Fox to make cut at Masters but play stopped after trees fall on course

One of three trees that fell during a storm at the Masters tournament in Augusta, Georgia. Photo: Reuters

Play has been suspended at the Masters after a storm brought down three large trees on the famed course, narrowly missing spectators.

The trees appeared to fall near multiple patrons, with ESPN reporting that no one was hurt. Augusta National maintenance staff were using chain saws to remove the trees shortly after they fell.

Ryan Fox hit a solid one-under-par in his second round to sit in a tie for 15th at the Masters. Photo: Getty Images

Meanwhile, New Zealander Ryan Fox is tied for 15th, after firing a one-under par second round to be three-under overall, nine shots off the clubhouse leader Brooks Koepka.

Fox will almost certainly make the cut, currently projected to be at two-over-par. He will be the first Kiwi since Danny Lee in 2016 to play the weekend on the Augusta greens.

The same cannot be said of pre-tournament favourite Rory McIlroy, who hit a bogey-laden five-over-par to take his overall score to the same.

Tiger Woods sits at two-over after 11 holes of round two, with conditions expected to get more difficult on Saturday (local time).

American Koepka, who is a member of the controversial Saudi-backed breakaway LIV Golf league, hit his way to the top of the leaderboard with a flawless five-under par second round to reach 12-under.

Spaniard Jon Rahm sits in second on nine-under, though still has nine holes to complete in his second round.

Augusta National released a statement after the three large pine trees fell near the 17th tee and 15th green, where spectators were watching 2017 champion Sergio Garcia.

"The safety and well-being of everyone attending the Masters Tournament will always be the top priority of the Club, which will continue to closely monitor weather today and through the Tournament," the statement said.

Play will resume at midnight tonight, New Zealand time.

"I was sitting, looking, waiting for the next group to come up to the tee and it fell maybe 8-10 chairs to our left," patron Megan Hill of New York City told The Augusta Chronicle.

"I stood up and screamed and thought, ‘Is it going to fall on me? It fell to the left of us and it was so scary.

"If the wind had been blowing a slightly different direction, we might have got hit."

"It sounded like a grandstand blew over, super loud," said golfer Sergio Garcia of Spain, who was on the green at the 15th.

"Two trees fell down from the roots and took another one on the way down. People scattered around them but there was one woman that the trees fell around her and somehow she didn't get hurt. Thank God."

Sylvia Martin of Frisco, Texas, told The Augusta Chronicle that one of the trees fell on her chair. She was attending with Jodi Streff, and they sat under an umbrella because of falling pine cones.

"We were kinda laughing and joking it was raining pine cones and pine needles," Martin told The Augusta Chronicle. "All of a sudden, the people behind us were paying attention.

"We heard cracking. Everyone started running, so we were trying to get over the rope (into the fairway). We had nowhere to go because people were behind us."

- Additional reporting ODT Online