Golf clubs: courses are off limits

Some people are using golf course like playgrounds, treating bunkers as sand pits for the kids.

Golf courses in the city, and probably the country, have another threat — bored lockdowners wandering about.

The greens can not be maintained during the lockdown because turf management is not deemed an essential role. But now many courses have become playgrounds as people try to escape the monotony of being stuck indoors.

Otago Golf Club director of golf Shelley Duncan confirmed the club had filed a report with the police on the 105 website set up to report people who break the lockdown guidelines.

"It is not just an issue for us. It is an issue for all golf clubs at the moment," she said.

"Not only have we had walkers but we’ve had a lot of dogs off the lead just running around.

"We’ve had someone riding a bike on the green and people playing."

The sand traps have been popular, with a family of five enjoying a fun day out.

It has also been reported someone was racing around one of the golf courses in the city on a motor bike.

Duncan said people needed to be aware club courses were closed to the public. It is not fine to go for a walk or hit a few golf balls.

Courses are likely to have been sprayed with chemicals to inhibit growth, so it is not wise to have children and dogs sniffing about.

— Neville Idour, additional reporting Adrian Seconi