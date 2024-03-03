Hataji claims historic win at NZ Open

Takahiro Hataji of Japan plays a shot during the final day of the 2024 New Zealand Golf Open at Millbrook Resort. Photo: Getty Images

Japanese golfer Takahiro Hataji has created history at the New Zealand Open.

He has held his nerve down the stretch at Millbrook this evening to beome the first Asian champion in the 117-year history of the national tournament.

Hataji posted a 4-under-par 67 today to finish at 17-under for the tournament, a single shot clear of Australian veteran Scott Hend.

Hend, the leader at the halfway point of the tournament and co-leader after the third round, birdied the 16th and 17th holes and needed only par on the 18th to force a playoff.

He left himself a par putt of barely 1.5m but nudged it just wide.

New Zealand golfer Josh Geary joined Australians Anthony Quayle and Matthew Griffin in a tie for third at 15-under.

Full story in tomorrow’s Otago Daily Times.