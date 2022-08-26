Heat challenging for Kiwi team

New Zealand golfers battled the French heat at Le Golf National during the opening round of the world amateur teams championship yesterday to sit in 28th position.

The three golfers sit on a team score of 5-over in their quest to be the first New Zealanders to hoist the Espirito Santo Trophy.

Fiona Xu and Eunseo Choi recorded the two counting scores, shooting a 2-over 73 and a 3-over 74 respectively.

They sit in equal 50th and 63rd with Vivian Lu in a share of 99th following her round of 5-over 76.

The United States leads a condensed leaderboard at 5-under-par. Ten countries combined for an under-par total.

Lu got the Kiwis under way with some solid golf in her opening nine, her only blemish being a double bogey on the fifth. The 18-year-old made eight other pars to make the turn in 2-over.

Xu followed closely in the groups behind and continued her run of solid form, making the turn in even-par after nine straight pars.

Choi made three bogeys and a birdie in her opening nine, also turning in 2-over.

Lu, who led the Kiwis out, came home with a birdie, two bogeys and a double to shoot 3-over in her closing nine.

With the course playing a massive 6317 yards and temperatures reaching 30degC, Xu battled hard in her inward nine, making three bogeys and a birdie to sign for the best round for the team.

Choi fought equally hard, making a bogey, a double and two birdies, including one on her final hole of the day.

It was a challenging day on a long golf course.

"There aren’t a lot of trees out here and the rough is very thick, much thicker than what we play back home," Xu said.

"The fairways are also very narrow, and there’s plenty of water surrounding the greens."

Staff Reporter