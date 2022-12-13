Hillier headlines strong field for $70,000 pro-am

An aerial view of Sir Michael Hill's golf course at Arrowtown. PHOTO: ODT FILES

The Hills Invitational Pro-Am this weekend has drawn the strongest possible field.

Sir Michael Hill’s course at Arrowtown will again hold the two-day event.

A reasonably prominent first-time sponsor, Rolls-Royce, has allowed the purse to be boosted from $50,000 to $70,000 for the 21-man field.

Next to the New Zealand Open and New Zealand PGA Championship, it is now the most lucrative event on the domestic calendar especially given the number sharing the pool.

The only notable absentee is New Zealand No.1 Ryan Fox who, after a hugely successful year, is taking a much needed holiday break before heading to the Middle East on January 15 to start his 2023 campaign.

Headlining the field at The Hills will be Daniel Hillier, who gained his DP World Tour card after a successful year. Defending champion Nick Voke will be hoping to repeat that effort after a mixed season on the US Korn Ferry Tour.

Previous winner Dongwoo Kang (Auckland) should be in the mix on a course he likes very much.

Former DP World Tour player Josh Geary, who was in excellent form when finishing sixth at the recent Australian Open, can also be expected to make a strong showing.

Several in the field have been playing in Australia recently with mixed fortunes.

Hillier, Voke, Luke Toomey, former New Zealand Open winner Michael Hendry, Ryan Chisnall, Kieran Muir and former Hills winners Harry Bateman and Australian Jordan Zunic are all capable of winning.

The two-day pro-am format features three Hills members joining a professional in a separate team event.

The format has been hugely successful and proves to be a highlight of the year for those involved.

