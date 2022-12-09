Hole-in-one for Key at charity match

Former New Zealand Prime Minister Sir John Key has been caught on camera sinking a stunning hole-in-one during a charity golf tournament in Auckland.

Key was mobbed with hugs, high-fives and handshakes moments after pulling off the rare feat today, before walking through a guard of honour set up by fellow players on the green, leading towards the hole.

He shared a handshake and hug with All Black Will Jordan before picking up his ball from the hole and throwing it in the air as more cheers erupted.

Golfers were heard chanting, “Three more years!” during the celebrations.

Key had been taking part in a team event at the Chasing the Fox Super Six golf day at Royal Auckland and Grange Golf Club.

He was playing with world No 29 Ryan Fox at the time, who was headlining the event.

Key made the ace using a fairway wood and hitting a fade into the par three which was the group’s fifth of six holes for the day.

It is understood this is the former politician’s first-ever hole-in-one.

The former politician has played alongside former US President Barack Obama in Northland and Hawaii. He is a member of Royal Auckland and the Grange, Wairakei International, Omaha Beach Golf Club and Wainui Golf Club.

The six teams were made up of some of New Zealand’s best sporting talent.

All Blacks Beauden and Jordie Barrett and Damian McKenzie formed the rugby team, with Black Caps Lockie Ferguson, Ross Taylor and Mitch Santner representing cricket.

The Olympics team featured Eric Murray, Simon Child and Tom Abercrombie, while the Warriors team included Shaun Johnson, Freddy Lusick and Wayde Egan.

Key, his son Max and ACT leader David Seymour made up the politics team, while Justin Marshall, Mark Richardson and Leon MacDonald formed the legends team.

The golf day was raising money for the Make A Wish Foundation.