If it’s good enough for big sister ...
These sisters are doing it for themselves.
Senior junior's experience hard to get past
Senior junior’s experience hard to get past
It is lucky Bill Graham does not get an extra stroke for every year he is older than Sam Miller.
Otago team mixture of youth, experience
Otago team mixture of youth, experience
The Otago team taking part in the national junior boys interprovincial tournament in Cambridge this year is a mixture of youth and experience.
12-year-old on an 8.6 handicap
12-year-old on an 8.6 handicap
Just turned 12 and with an ace already in his bag, Josh Harris has big dreams.
Runanga opposes new bridge
Runanga opposes new bridge
A lack of consultation is one reason the Hokonui runanga opposes a new cable-stay bridge being built across the Mataura River.
Lee apologises for meltdown
Lee apologises for meltdown
Kiwi golfer Danny Lee has apologised for his actions at the US Open following his 18th hole meltdown in the third round at Winged Foot on Sunday.
Fearless DeChambeau wins US Open
Fearless DeChambeau wins US Open
A bulked-up Bryson DeChambeau has bashed his way to a six-shot US Open victory, silencing any lingering questions as to whether his brawny game could translate to the major stage.
Dagg hosting mini open at Millbrook
Dagg hosting mini open at Millbrook
Keen golfers and All Blacks fans will be out on Arrowtown greens this weekend trying to get the measure of a former rugby star.
Thomas leads US Open after first round
Thomas leads US Open after first round
World number three Justin Thomas held a one-shot lead after the first round of the US Open, while Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods were among a slew of big-name players well off the pace.
Otago convincing against Southland
Otago convincing against Southland
Otago had a convincing victory in three of the team contests against Southland at St Clair Golf Club over the weekend.
Teams event a family affair
Teams event a family affair
Those lessons from dad must have been pretty good.
Farm course rated in top 25 in world
Farm course rated in top 25 in world
The par-3 Farm course at The Hills in Arrowtown is mixing with the very best.
Lee claims last spot in US Open
Lee claims last spot in US Open
New Zealand golfer Danny Lee has been given the last spot into next week's US Open in New York.
Putting key in Bungard's Wanaka Open win
Putting key in Bungard’s Wanaka Open win
Island Park’s Phil Bungard won the Wanaka Open on Saturday, riding home on his putter.
Ko satisfied with first round at Royal Troon
Ko satisfied with first round at Royal Troon
Lydia Ko says she's satisfied with her first round return at the British Open major after a steady start at Royal Troon.
Ko upbeat despite 'tough' day
Ko upbeat despite 'tough' day
Lydia Ko has opened up about her "tough" day at the Marathon Classic on the LPGA Tour, which saw her blow a five-shot lead with six holes to play to finish in a tie for second.
Morikawa wins PGA Championship to claim first major
Morikawa wins PGA Championship to claim first major
US golfer Collin Morikawa has secured a two-shot victory in the PGA Championship in only the second major start of his career.
Disaster finish for Ko after losing five-shot lead
Disaster finish for Ko after losing five-shot lead
Lydia Ko's title drought goes on, having blown a golden opportunity at the Marathon Classic on the LPGA Tour.
Ko surges to top of leaderboard
Ko surges to top of leaderboard
A newly "aggressive" Lydia Ko has surged to the clubhouse lead at the latest LPGA golf event in Ohio.
Izzy's Queenstown Open tees off
Izzy’s Queenstown Open tees off
Former All Black rugby star Israel ‘Izzy’ Dagg’s hosting a Queenstown golf tournament to promote both golf and domestic tourism.
