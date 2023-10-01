Skip to main content
Dunedin
15
|
10
Friday,
Fri,
1
December
Dec
2023
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Basketball
Racing
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Christmas Edition
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Wedding Guide
Entertainment
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
Television
Business
Regions
Queenstown
Wanaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Canterbury
West Coast
Features
Grand Business South Awards
Design for Living
Education Guide
Wedding Guide
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Free Classifieds
Explore Dunedin
Sponsored content
Southern Snow
Southern Television
Health and Beauty
Video
Rural life
Rugby
Cricket
Basketball
Racing
Football
Netball
Golf
Interprovincial 'adventure' looms
Judith Yates is experienced beyond her team-mates’ years.
Tree'd off: Golfer loses three clubs
Tree'd off: Golfer loses three clubs
Golfers losing balls is a common enough occurrence, but Dutch professional Joost Luiten took mislaying equipment to another level, losing three in a tree.
Campbell continues rich vein of form
Campbell continues rich vein of form
Ben Campbell is in the money again.
SUBSCRIBER
Physio clinic moment makes the difference
SUBSCRIBER
Physio clinic moment makes the difference
A few months ago, Queenstown professional golfer Ben Campbell seriously considered chucking in the towel.
'Monkey off the back': Queenstown golfer's $600k pay day
'Monkey off the back': Queenstown golfer's $600k pay day
Queenstown man Ben Campbell birdied the final two holes to edge major winner Cam Smith and claim the $3.4m Hong Kong Open overnight in a tournament rocked by controversy.
Tough for southern sides
Tough for southern sides
Otago had a tough final day at the Freyberg Masters at the Poverty Bay club yesterday.
SUBSCRIBER
In-form Bungard returns to Otago lineup
SUBSCRIBER
In-form Bungard returns to Otago lineup
Something old and something new feature in the Otago teams named for the New Zealand interprovincial tournaments next month.
First loss for Otago
First loss for Otago
Otago suffered their first loss at the Freyberg Masters tournament at the Poverty Bay club yesterday.
Win and a tie for Otago
Win and a tie for Otago
Otago beat Waikato 3-2 in the morning session of the second day of the Freyberg Masters tournament at the Poverty Bay club yesterday.
McLauchlan drives at five
McLauchlan drives at five
Otago golfer Will McLauchlan watches his drive off the fifth hole during the South Island interprovincial men’s championship at Balmacewen yesterday.
Otago teams chasing SI titles
Otago teams chasing SI titles
It is dress rehearsal time for the Otago golf teams.
SUBSCRIBER
Another Otago matchplay title for Southlander Tautari
SUBSCRIBER
Another Otago matchplay title for Southlander Tautari
Matt Tautari loves nothing more than spoiling an Otago party.
Patston has shot at double title
Patston has shot at double title
Ben Patston is in sight of a rare double. He will have a couple of handy golfers in his way, however.
SUBSCRIBER
Generations to face off at Balmacewen this weekend
SUBSCRIBER
Generations to face off at Balmacewen this weekend
Young guns will mix with some old hands at the annual Otago matchplay at Balmacewen this weekend.
SUBSCRIBER
Club's future looking positive
SUBSCRIBER
Club’s future looking positive
After a fire threatened the legacy of a sporting sanctuary, a Dunedin golf club has risen from the ashes just in time for its centenary.
Hendry 'blown away' by dramatic win after trials of past year
Hendry ‘blown away’ by dramatic win after trials of past year
There would rarely be a more popular victory than Michael Hendry’s at the Clearwater Golf Classic in Christchurch at the weekend.
Otago pipped at post by favourites
Otago pipped at post by favourites
Otago golf is in good hands.
Young golf sensation offered chance of a lifetime
Young golf sensation offered chance of a lifetime
Bayleigh Teepa-Tarau, 12, who recently won a national title after only playing three rounds of golf in his life, has been asked to caddie for NZ pro Ryan Fox.
All turns to custard for golfer
All turns to custard for golfer
A rising golf star’s career has almost turned to custard after an ill-advised pudding choice during a Dunedin tournament.
Golfer's doping ban: The bodybuilder, the custard and the kissing
Golfer’s doping ban: The bodybuilder, the custard and the kissing
A young female golfing champion has been banned for doping in a bizarre case involving kissing, custard pudding and a bodybuilder in a Dunedin Airbnb.
