Island Park into top four in pennants

Island Park have slipped into the top four of the Metropolitan senior A pennant series after defeating Chisholm Links while the Saints and Bombers continued their march towards home semifinal positions with wins.

At Waldronville on Saturday, Island Park put a dent in Chisholm Links’ hopes of a home semifinal with a 4-2 win in boggy conditions to now hold a 1-point advantage over the chasing St Clair Devils and Otago B52s.

After a wet week, conditions played into the hands of the locals with fairways shifty under foot, making close-range ball striking niggly.

At No 4, Monty Wong kicked things off for the home side defeating Matt Heaton in 14 holes before Michael Minty added another win for Park at No1.

Former New Zealand speed golf champion Richard Olsen played sub-par golf, winning three holes on the trot to win his first senior A game over Jason Pegler to give Park three games.

But the remaining games all went the distance.

Karl Horsnell, a late callup for Kelly Adam, held on for a half with Mike Bowman to secure the win.

Mackenzie Gibson added a win for the visitors over Mike Wray before Park No3 Jarden Hammond came from behind to halve with John McIntee.

At St Clair the Saints secured a 4-2 victory over the Otago B52s but it wasn’t all plain sailing.

Despite Parker Aluesi’s (Saints) 6/5 win over Lewis Harper, it was the B52s who had the early ascendancy with wins at the tail from Mat Weir and George Prendergast to hit the front.

Saints veteran Tony Giles turned the tables on his defeat to fellow masters player Andrew Hobbs earlier in the season, to level the scores, then Conor Jamison earned Saints third win over Isaac Hobbs.

With the result on the line, the match between the No 3s, Matt Crawford (Saints) and Seb Kyle (B52s), was all square on the 18th tee.

But an errant tee shot from Kyle finished out of bounds while Crawford took no chances with the Hillhead Rd boundary, flaring his tee shot far right on to the practice area.

Playing it safe and steering clear of the greenside bunker, Crawford scrambled a bogey to give the Saints their fourth win and seal the victory.

At Balmacewen the Bombers were too strong for Taieri Lakes, inflicting a 5-1 defeat.

Duncan Croudis won a key match over one of Taieri’s best performers in Ken Shaw, with the 8/6 margin reflecting the overall margin.

The wins kept coming thick and fast with Luke Murdoch still undefeated for the season, while Brandon Hodgson, Callum Judkins, and Ricky Stewart completed the tidy victory.

Blair Bennett was the sole victor for Taieri, defeating Hayden Coutts at No 2.