Ko drops in world rankings

Lydia Ko. Photo: Getty Images

Kiwi golfer Lydia Ko has dropped a further two places to 18 in the latest women's world rankings.

Ko, who turned 21 today, finished tied for 31st after closing with a two-under 69 at the LPGA's LA Open in California.

Still struggling to find her best form, Ko finished 14 strokes behind Thai winner Moriya Jutanugarn.

Korean Inbee Park has replaced China's Shanshan Feng at world number one.

Meanwhile, after finishing 12th at the latest European Tour event in Morocco, Ryan Fox has climbed four places to 122 in the latest men's world rankings.