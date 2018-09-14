Ko makes stuttering start

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Lydia Ko has made a stuttering start to the final women's golf major of the year, the Evian Championship in France.
The former world number one ranked Kiwi has carded a one-over par 72 and is tied for 41st, seven shots off the pace.
Spain's Carlota Ciganda and Puerto Rico's Maria Torres share the lead on six-under.
Ko, who won the event in 2015, had back-to-back bogeys midway through the front nine before carding an eagle on the ninth to be even par at the turn.
Two bogeys and a birdie on the back nine saw her finish one-over.