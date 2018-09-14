Friday, 14 September 2018

Ko makes stuttering start

    Lydia Ko. Photo: Getty Images
    Lydia Ko has made a stuttering start to the final women's golf major of the year, the Evian Championship in France.

    The former world number one ranked Kiwi has carded a one-over par 72 and is tied for 41st, seven shots off the pace.

    Spain's Carlota Ciganda and Puerto Rico's Maria Torres share the lead on six-under.

    Ko, who won the event in 2015, had back-to-back bogeys midway through the front nine before carding an eagle on the ninth to be even par at the turn.

    Two bogeys and a birdie on the back nine saw her finish one-over.

