Ko makes stuttering start

Lydia Ko. Photo: Getty Images

Lydia Ko has made a stuttering start to the final women's golf major of the year, the Evian Championship in France.

The former world number one ranked Kiwi has carded a one-over par 72 and is tied for 41st, seven shots off the pace.

Spain's Carlota Ciganda and Puerto Rico's Maria Torres share the lead on six-under.

Ko, who won the event in 2015, had back-to-back bogeys midway through the front nine before carding an eagle on the ninth to be even par at the turn.

Two bogeys and a birdie on the back nine saw her finish one-over.