Ko wins biggest prize in women's golf

New Zealand's Lydia Ko has claimed the largest cheque in women’s golf history, winning the LPGA Tour Championship in Florida.

Sunday's victory, with a $US$2 million ($NZ3.25 million) purse, also means the Kiwi is player of the year.

The 25-year-old outlasted Ireland's Leona Maguire in the final round, seizing control with a seven-foot birdie putt on the 16th hole and closing with two-under 70 for a two-shot victory.

Unflappable in a strong but occasional wind, Ko wiped away tears when she tapped in for par on the final at Tiburon Golf Club.

“There was a lot of things on the line today,” she said. “I really wanted to play the best golf I can. I knew it would be a tough battle, especially with how tough the conditions were.”

Ko now has 19th LPGA titles and will now prepare to marry her fiancé in Korea during the off-season.

“I couldn’t have drawn it up any better. There’s been so many exciting things going on in my life. It will my last win as a single lady,” she joked.

“This has been of the most consistent and solid years I’ve had. I’m excited my photo of winning here in 2014 with the glasses can get updated this year with the blue jacket,” she added, referring to the new blue jacket which follows the tradition of the Masters men’s tournament where the winner gets the green jacket.

Lydia Ko with the Vare Trophy and the Rolex Player of the Year trophy after winning the CME Group Tour Championship in Florida. Photo: Getty Images

The $US2 million prize took her season earnings to just over $US4.3 million ($NZ6.99 million), leaving her $US591 short of Lorena Ochoa’s record for single-season earnings, set in 2007.

Ko clinched the points-based award for LPGA player of the year for the second time and won the Vare Trophy for the second straight year for having the lowest scoring average.

Player of the year and the Vare Trophy are each worth one point, along with the victory, giving her 25 points toward the 27 needed for the LPGA Hall of Fame.

Ko was tied with Maguire at the start of the final round and took her first lead with a birdie on the par-3 eighth hole. The Kiwi still led by one shot when she hit her tee shot just short of the flag on the par-3 16th and made the 7-foot birdie putt.

She two-putted from 25 feet for birdie on the par-5 17th to keep her lead at two shots going to the final hole, and she played it safe from there.

Ko ends the year with three victories - her first multiple-win season since 2016 - and had nine other finishes in the top five.

Maguire’s hopes began to fade when she hit a fairway metal so thin on the par-5 14th that it didn’t cross the hazard. She took a penalty drop, still couldn’t get to the green into the strong wind and had to get up-and-down with a wedge to salvage bogey.

She shot 72 to finish second, pocketing $US550,000. Sweden's Anna Nordqvist had a 67 to finish third.

Ko now has 19 career victories - the first one was 10 years ago in Canada when she was a 15-year-old amateur, making her the youngest to win an LPGA Tour event.

“I felt more calmer than I thought I would be, which was more worrying,” Ko said after Sunday's victory.

“There was a lot of things on the line today. I wanted to play the best golf I could today and there was so many big names chasing Leona and I. I knew it would be a tough battle, especially with the conditions as well.”

Ko previously won the season-ending event in 2014 and her last player of the year award came a year later.

It caps off an impressive comeback to the top after struggling with form and going without a win for almost three years before claiming the Lotte Championship in April.