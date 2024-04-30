Kobori bounces back to tie for 2nd in South Africa

Momoka Kobori. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

The weekend produced some excellent performances by New Zealand professionals although no trophy was held aloft.

Momoka Kobori was the standout with a tie for second at the South African Women’s Open, a €320,000 ($NZ575,000) event.

After a missed cut the previous week in Johannesburg, this was a terrific turnaround for the Kaiapoi player.

Fiona Xu (Titirangi), in her rookie year on the Epson Tour after turning professional last December, finished second in the IOA Championships in California.

The 19-year-old is looking impressive after just three events: a tie for 15th, 11th and now a second. She won $US19,053 ($NZ32,000).

Danny Lee finished in a tie for ninth at LIV Golf Adelaide after rounds of 64, 67 and 71.

He started the final round in the leading group, just one behind eventual winner Brendan Steele, but could not maintain the hot pace as many players shot low scores.

Queenstown golfer Ben Campbell was again a LIV reserve in Adelaide.

On the Champions Tour, Steven Alker was always close to the lead in the Mitsubishi Classic but again faltered in the final few holes.

He bogied 15, 16 and 17, and found water on the par-5 18th to settle for par.

After being second, two shots clear of third, with five holes to go, the wayward shots derailed him, and he tied for fourth, five shots behind winner Stephen Ames.

Alker has lost his lead in the Charles Schwab Cup and is now second behind Ames, who celebrated his 60th birthday by winning the tournament in Georgia for a second straight year.

In the ISPS Handa Championship in Japan, Daniel Hillier scored consistently with 68, 67, 67 and 68 for a 10-under finish, good enough for a tie for 11th.

Fellow Kiwi Kazuma Kobori had solid rounds of 69 and 70 but just missed the cut.

