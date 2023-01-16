Kobori confirms potential with win

Canterbury golfer Kazuma Kobori confirmed his potential as a future star with a stunning two-shot win in the Australian amateur championship at the New South Wales Golf Club last week.

With rounds of 69, 65, 73 and 66 for a total of 15-under, he was always close to the lead.

The 21-year-old Kobori was born in Japan and migrated with his family to Christchurch when he was 5.

His final round included six birdies, an eagle and two bogeys.

He had opened up a three-shot lead when he birdied the 16th.

However, a bogey on the difficult 17th left an opening for Taishi Moto (Japan) to eagle 18.

It was not to be and Kobori sealed the deal with a superb wedge into the par-5 18th for a birdie and his biggest amateur win.

Kobori’s career has been building nicely with considerable success against professionals on the Charles Tour and he has been in no hurry to turn professional.

It will be interesting to see if the win gives him a nudge in this direction.

By: Neville Idour