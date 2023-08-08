Kobori victory puts him in company of Nicklaus, Woods

Kazuma Kobori. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Canterbury star Kazuma Kobori has stunned the world’s best amateurs by winning the Western Amateur Championships in Illinois.

First played in 1899, it is the world’s third-oldest amateur championship after the British Amateur (1885) and the US Amateur (1895).

Past champions of the tournament, which featured 156 players from across the world facing four rounds of strokeplay followed by matchplay for the top 16 players, include Jack Nicklaus, Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods.

Kobori (21) recorded rounds of 69, 69, 72 and 65 to be tied for ninth to progress.

His final round was crucial as he was three shots outside the top 16 with nine holes left but made five birdies in the last seven holes, including 17 and 18, to get into the matchplay.

Kobori’s first match was a nerve-tingler requiring two extra holes.

He then won his quarterfinal 2-up and enjoyed a 6 & 5 win in the semifinal against US Mid Amateur champion Matthew McLean, of Northern Ireland.

His opponent in the final was South African Christiaan Maas, and the tournament’s first final between two southern hemisphere players was gripping and not decided until the final green.

Maas holed out from a bunker for a miracle birdie on the first hole, but Kobori responded with a 7.5m curling birdie to match it.

Kobori then went 2-up before Maas came back to lead by one after the 10th.

Kobori evened after a brilliant up-and-down birdie from a deep bunker on 12.

Still even after 16 holes, Maas’ tee shot on 17 came to rest behind a tree, allowing Kobori to go 1-up with a regulation par.

Standing on the 18th tee, Kobori saw the green surrounded by fans and proceeded to provide a final highlight for the throng.

Finding the fairway, a lofted shot to the green left Kabori needing a 4.5m putt for birdie and the win.

"I gave it a shot and it started to dribble towards the hole," Kobori said.

"It stayed on line, and a foot from the hole I knew it was going in.

"To win a tournament that I only thought I could be a small part of is an incredible feeling."

Kobori walked the putt into the hole and pumped his fist in the air, joining 2008 winner Danny Lee as the second New Zealander to win the George R. Thorne Trophy.

This puts him in good stead for the US Amateur on August 14-20, and seals the overall Elite Amateur Cup.

"I missed every cut in the series last year but made every cut this year and to finish it off with a win is incredible."

He also has earned an exemption into the PGA Tour’s Bermuda Championship on November 9-12 plus two Korn Ferry events next season.

— Neville Idour