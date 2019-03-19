Logan's day in age group event

Inia Logan

Otago No1 Inia Logan shot rounds of 68 and 73 on his home course at Cromwell to take the honours in the Otago age-group championships played on Sunday.

His 141 total gave him the under-23 title as well as the Ken Reddington Memorial Trophy for the best scores in the under-23 section and the entire field.

This is the second time he has taken the honours in the Otago age-group championship. He finished two shots ahead of Queenstown's Sungwoo Han.

A revitalised Terry Kim came in third with rounds of 77 and 69, while Kyle Clark (Cromwell) was one further shot back on 147.

Joseph Hancock (St Clair) finished on 150 to win the under-19 section by two shots from Southland representative Liam Hewitt.

Hayden Robertson and Zac Fowler were tied for third, three shots off the pace.

Women's representative Sumin Kang (Queenstown) shot 75 and 78 to win the under-16 title from Liam Judkins (Queenstown) who was five shots back in second place.

The younger golfers in the under-14 grade played one round in the event. Noah Novakek (Queenstown) was the star performer with 71, while Ricky Kang came in second.

-By Bill Trewern