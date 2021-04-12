Monday, 12 April 2021

Matsuyama wins Masters for maiden major victory

    Japan's Hideki Matsuyama celebrates winning at Augusta with his caddie on the 18th green on...
    Japan's Hideki Matsuyama celebrates winning at Augusta with his caddie on the 18th green on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
    Hideki Matsuyama overcame a potentially ruinous moment to become the first Japanese man to win a major championship with a one-shot Masters victory over Will Zalatoris at Augusta National.

    Matsuyama, who started the day with a four-shot lead over a quartet that included playing competitor Xander Schauffele and Masters debutant Zalatoris, carded a one-over-par 73 that left him at 11 under on the week at the Masters - the year's first major on Sunday.

    The 29-year-old Japanese was seemingly in control until a bogey at the par-five 15th, where his approach shot went in the water behind the green, compounded with a birdie from Schauffele turned his four-stroke cushion into a two-shot lead.

    But world number six Schauffele put his tee shot at the par-three 16th into the water and made triple-bogey to fall out of contention.

    He finished three shots back of Matsuyama and in a share of third with former champion Jordan Spieth (70).

    Matsuyama bogeyed the 16th which left him with a two-shot lead over Zalatoris (70), who was already in the clubhouse at nine under on the week, and went on to close the deal with a par-bogey finish.

    The victory by Matsuyama came in his 33rd major championship appearance and ended Zalatoris's impressive bid to become the first Masters debutant to win a Green Jacket since Fuzzy Zoeller accomplished the feat in 1979.

    Reuters
