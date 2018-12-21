Michael Campbell ends retirement, playing in Queenstown

Michael Campbell. Photo: ODT files

The former US Open champion Michael Campbell is coming out of retirement to play in the New Zealand Golf Open in Queenstown in February.

Campbell, 49, is now based in Spain but hasn't played competitively for three years.

"It's been three years since I retired and I now plan to join the Senior Tour. I can't think of a better way to kick off the season than playing at home, in what is going to be a milestone event."

One of only three New Zealanders - Sir Bob Charles and Lydia Ko being the others - to have won a golf major.

He shot to shot to fame when he beat Tiger Woods to win the 2005 US Open Championship.

The New Zealand Open will be played at both the Millbrook and the Hills courses in February.