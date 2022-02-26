Middlemarch looks for record beater

The Middlemarch Golf Club is again holding a course record challenge tomorrow.

It has drawn a strong field of 15 players, 10 of them being scratch handicappers.

The first group tees off at 10am and the others follow with the lowest handicappers last off.

The field for the challenge includes many of the leading players from Otago and Southland.

Former New Zealand Open winner and Otago selector Mahal Pearce will again tackle the challenge, along with St Clair professional Patrick Moore, who has played recently in North Island pro-ams.

Matt Tautiri, Phil Bungard, Duncan Croudis and Tom Lee will also be contenders.

Bungard went close last year, equalling the course record of 66.

The record was set in 2012 by Wanaka professional Alan Rose, who is unable to compete this year because of injury.

There is a cherry of a $1000 prize at stake, which has doubled from last year.

The course is a par 72 and 5698m long and is no pushover.

By Neville Idour