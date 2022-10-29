New job but focus still on career as amateur

Otago golfer Parker Aluesi is relishing his new job. Photo: Supplied

Otago representative Parker Aluesi has taken on a new challenge at the age of 20.

He has been appointed as Golf Otago development officer and is looking forward to working with Mahal Pearce, the executive officer and selector, under the NZ Golf umbrella.

For the past six years, Aluesi has been working at the St Clair Golf Club, helping club professional Patrick Moore in the pro shop and with administration.

The new job will involve tournament organising, working with the Otago teams, doing some coaching with juniors, and working with women around Otago and Southland.

The obvious question was whether he thought about a trainee apprenticeship.

"I did look at becoming a pro and spoke to some other club professionals about it," Aluesi said.

"What held me back was I would have to give up my amateur status straight away. That meant I couldn’t play club pennants or for Otago representative teams.

"I want to keep playing as many amateur events as I can and also play in some Charles Tour events.

"I would also like to go to Australia maybe in a couple of years and see how I go over there, and how I handle the pressure against the pros there.

"But at the moment the focus is on my amateur career. Australia is still very much in the future as I still want to develop my game with Golf Otago and Golf NZ."

Born in Dunedin, Aluesi was brought up on the Otago Peninsula.

His father, Mike, took him to the nine-hole Otakou course for his first taste of golf when he was 6.

"We moved to Macandrew Bay and I started playing at St Clair when I was 12 and have been a member there ever since."

What makes Aluesi’s golf ability more remarkable is that he has vision in only one eye.

"I had an accident when I was 6 so it did hold my golf back until I learned to overcome and adapt to seeing with one eye.

"It didn’t really kick off until I was 14 when I started at Otago Boys’ High School. That was the year Patrick started as the pro at St Clair.

"He took me under his wing and gave me a bit of guidance with where to go with my game, and ever since then it has continued to improve. So I have been very fortunate to have the time with Patrick."

Aluesi, now coached by Ben Gallie at Millbrook, first made an Otago eight-man team in 2020 for the South Island interprovincials, and is again in the team for the tournament at Hororata this weekend.

He was runner-up in the recent Otago matchplay and is on the cusp of the five-man team for the national interprovincial.

"I just love the enjoyment of playing with my mates or out there on my own. It is such a peaceful game and it brings me a lot of joy."

By Neville Idour