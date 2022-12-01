New pro-am to lead off NZ Open week

A new pro-am at Queenstown’s Jack’s Point course will tee off the week leading up to the New Zealand Open at Arrowtown’s Millbrook Resort.

The developer of Jack’s Point’s Lake Tewa precinct is pitching in with a $50,000 prize purse for the inaugural Lake Tewa Pro-Am Invitational.

It will be held on Sunday, February 26, four days before the NZ Open starts, so will be a drawcard for some of the golfers heading to Arrowtown.

Thirty teams, each comprising one pro and three amateurs, will contest the 18-hole event, the winning professional bagging the $50,000.

"I see regular international events at Jack’s Point as an essential part of the make-up of this vibrant community," Falconer Group principal Dean Franklin, who is developing Lake Tewa, said.

"It is our intention this becomes an annual event."

The pro-am will launch with a gala dinner on February 24, followed by a practice day on the 25th.

Alongside the Sunday golf there will be a "summer lawn party" on the shores of Lake Tewa.

"This will be a fun, family day to complement the tournament," Franklin said.

He intended confirming the playing roster in late January, but noted "there’s strong interest from national and international professionals".

Jack’s Point golf general manager John Griffin said it would be the course’s biggest tournament for some time. Formerly, it used to host New Zealand Open teams and players who missed the cut.

The pro-am, he believed, was "a great sort of kick-off for that week of golf in Queenstown", and should attract some who had not played the course, consistently ranked among New Zealand’s top five.

"I can assure you they all love coming to Queenstown. Potentially you’ll find them popping in a day earlier."

- Tiger Woods disclosed yesterday at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas he had two previously unreported surgeries following the serious leg injuries he sustained in a single-car crash in February 2021 in Los Angeles, Reuters reports.

While declining to provide further details of the procedures, Woods said his current bout with plantar fasciitis was linked to the leg injury.

The right foot condition will keep him from playing this week in the Hero World Challenge, which Woods hosts annually.

"It was a tough decision just because I want to play," Woods said.

"I like playing, I like competing, but unfortunately, I can hit the golf ball and hit whatever shot you want, I just can’t walk.

"And so I’ve had a few setbacks during the year that I still was able to somehow play through, but this one I just can’t. Only time can heal this one, and stay off my feet and get a lot of treatment done."

By Philip Chandler