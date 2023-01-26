No outright favourite for stroke play title

Photo: Getty Images

Any number of contenders could be lining up to win the annual Otago strokeplay this weekend.

The 54-hole tournament at the Otago Golf Club has attracted a strong field, perhaps due to the carrot of the event being part of the regional qualifying process for the New Zealand Open.

Four of the five members of the Otago men’s interprovincial team — Inia Logan, Ryan Bellamy, Brandon Hodgson and Parker Aluesi — are in the field and know their way around Balmacewen.

The absentee has a very good excuse. William McLauchlan is at the Pennant Hills Golf Club in Australia, where he qualified this week for the matchplay section of the NSW Amateur.

Former Otago No 1 Tom Lee has also returned to his old course, along with a handful of Christchurch-based golfers.

Southland strokeplay champion Phil Bungard, 2021 third-placed lefty Ben Patston and the likes of Liam Balneaves, Callum Judkins, Liam Hewitt and Hamish Ireland could also be in the mix.

The top six players and ties progress to the final New Zealand Open qualifying tournament in Cromwell on February 28.

Unfortunately, there will not be an opportunity for Rangiora gun Kazuma Kobori to pursue a threepeat of Otago strokeplay titles.

Kobori, who recently won the Australian amateur championship, is expected to tee off at the Charles Tour event in Hastings this weekend.

There has not been a local winner of the Otago men’s strokeplay since Nick Borren won in 2016, when it was a 72-hole event.

Young Otago stars Sumin Kang and Yoonae Jeong headline the women’s field this weekend.

There is also a healthy sprinkling of masters women as they compete over 36 holes.

The main field plays 36 holes on Saturday and 18 on Sunday.