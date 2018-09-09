NZ finish fourth at Eisenhower

Daniel Hillier was the pick of the bunch shooting three under today. Photo: Getty Images

New Zealand has finished fourth at the men's world amateur golf championships in Ireland.

The team of three went into the final round with a three shot lead but were overtaken by eventual winners Denmark, the US and Spain.

New Zealand finished with a combined 35 under total over the four rounds, Wellington's Daniel Hillier was the pick of the bunch shooting three under today.

He was backed up by Wairarapa's Kerry Mountcastle who shot two under. Denzel Ieremia, who led the individual standings yesterday, shot three over on the final day.

Denmark finished with a combined total of 39 under, thanks largely to their 13 under total in round four. It's the first time Denmark has won the Eisenhower Trophy.

The United States finished just one shot back after shooting 11 under.

Spain were spearheaded by Alejandro Del Rey, who carded eight under today, pipping New Zealand by a shot for a spot on the podium.