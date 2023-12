The starter Ivor Robson stands on the first tee during the final round of the third round of The Smurfit European Open on The Palmer Course at The K Club on July 2, 2005 in Straffan, Ireland. Photo: Getty Images

Generations of golfers dreamed of meeting Ivor Robson, the voice of The Open Championship, and hearing him say their name. Robson was the man with the microphone who announced golfers as they strode to the first tee, from the 1975 Open at Carnoustie until the 2015 Open at St Andrews. His distinctive Scots accent made him well-known to golf fans worldwide. Robson died on October 15, aged 83.