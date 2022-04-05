Tuesday, 5 April 2022

Otago claims third place at masters after countback

    Otago golfers (from left) Liz McRae, Tracey Storer, Mary Hore and Susan Greig at the New Zealand Masters. PHOTO: PAR NZ
    Otago golfers (from left) Liz McRae, Tracey Storer, Mary Hore and Susan Greig at the New Zealand Masters. PHOTO: PAR NZ
    Susan Greig led Otago to a creditable third at the New Zealand Masters at the Alexandra Golf Club at the weekend.

    Greig was the best of the home golfers with stableford scores of 31, 33, 31 and 32 across four rounds.

    Her tally of 127 was good enough for sixth overall in the individual standings.

    Team-mates Liz McRae (116), Tracey Storer (109) and Mary Hore (102) — McRae’s sister, who was on debut at her home course — chipped in to take Otago to 354 total points at the 30th Masters tournament.

    That was just two points off second-placed North Harbour.

    Otago actually tied for third with both Southland and Manawatu-Whanganui, so a countback was required.

    Storer’s 27 points in the final round was originally a non-counting card but that was the one that got Otago the bronze medal.

    Waikato won the Russell Grace Trophy for a fourth time as Jill Morgan, Robyn Pellow, Michelle Archer and Sian Stevenson led from the start and combined for a whopping 383 points.

    Southland, which has won the tournament six times, missed out on team honours but had star player Robyn Boniface finish third in the individual event with 131 points.

    Lisa Herbert (Manawatu-Whanganui) claimed the Canterbury Shield with 139 points, seven ahead of second-placed Jill Morgan (Waikato).

    The four-round format, scored by gross stableford points, pits the 14 districts against each other, where the best three scores per team per round count to the team totals.

    --  STAFF REPORTER

     

