Otago off to super start

Otago emerged unbeaten on the first day of competition of the Toro interprovincial teams tournament being played on the Clearwater course in Christchurch this week.

The team halved with Taranaki in the morning and posted a 3-2 win over Northland in the afternoon.

It put Otago in the lead in division 2 with three points and 5.5 games with four teams close behind with two points each.

The going does not get any easier today as Otago meets top seed Auckland this morning and will sit out the afternoon with a bye.

The Clearwater course was very wet and playing long and the golfers had to put up with miserable conditions throughout the day.

Otago coach Ben Gallie said that the team played much better in the afternoon, hitting good shots when required and sinking some good putts at crucial times.

Inia Logan was in his element at No1, romping home with six holes to spare against Taranaki's Zach Lewis in the morning.

He made it two wins, beating Northland's Luke Brown in the afternoon, sinking a 7m putt on the 16th green to ensure the win.

Brandon Hodgson played a captain's knock, winning four of the first five holes in the morning and he never allowed Taranaki's Brook Gray to get back into the game

In the afternoon he had the measure of Kadin Neho (Northland), turning four up and winning on the 14th green.

Jack Turner trailed throughout his morning match but sank a crucial putt on the 16th green to beat Northland's Taylor Gill on the final green.

Scott Hellier emerged with two losses, by 2 and 1 to Taranaki's Joseph Doyle in the morning and by a single hole to Alex Neely (Northland) in the afternoon.

Gallie made a strategic substitution in the morning, standing down No2 Callum Judkins and bronging emergency Duncan Croudis in at No5.

Croudis was three ahead of Andrew Searle with seven holes to play but lost 12, 13 and 17 to finish all square with the former Cantabrian.

Judkins came into the team in the afternoon and struggled early at four down on the back nine.

But he fought back gamely to lose on the penultimate hole.

