Otago teams go agonisingly close to making semifinals

Neither Otago team will be playing in the semifinals of the New Zealand interprovincial in Bay of Plenty today.

But both can be exceptionally proud of their efforts this week.

The Otago men won both their final games yesterday but missed out on a playoff spot by one contest point.

They finished fourth in division one — the two top teams qualified for the semifinals — on four points.

Wellington and Northland tied for second on 4.5 points, behind runaway leader Bay of Plenty (six), and Wellington qualified with a superior match point tally (21.5 to 18).

On the women’s side, the gutsy Otago women experienced a rollercoaster of emotions.

They, too, won both their final games, and they were in the clubhouse with four contest points and a three-way tie for the last spot in the top four, but they were bumped out by Bay of Plenty when it nabbed the half-point it needed to finish fourth.

Auckland and North Harbour topped the women’s table with six points each, followed by Manawatu-Whanganui (5).

The Otago women opened yesterday with an automatic five points when Tasman was forced to default due to Covid in its ranks.

The top order then led the way in a 3-2 win over Hawke’s Bay-Poverty Bay in the afternoon round.

No 1 Sumin Yang(3 and 2) and No 2 Yoonae Jeong (4 and 2) capped their fabulous week — both won five of their six matches — with convincing performances, and No 3 Tracey Storer finished her week with a second straight win, 3 and 2.

Otago’s men did their best to stay in the semifinal hunt with 3-2 wins over North Harbour and Aorangi at the Omanu club.

Ryan Bellamy (1-up), Brandon Hodgson (3 and 2) and debutant William McLauchlan (5 and 4) had wins in the morning.

Hodgson (7 and 6) and reserve Ryan Shuttleworth (3 and 2) were winners in the afternoon, and both Bellamy and Inia Logan had halves.

Men’s semifinals: Bay of Plenty v Waikato, Auckland v Wellington.

Women’s semifinals: Auckland v Bay of Plenty, North Harbour v Manawatu-Whanganui.