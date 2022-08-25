Partnership between regional and national bodies aimed at growing game

Otago is the latest region to pursue a partnership aimed at driving the growth of golf.

Golf Otago has this month become the sixth regional organisation to join Golf New Zealand’s "Partnership Project".

It will mean a period of collaboration as the national body and the local organisation pool resources and get their staff aligned, all in the interests of making the sport bigger and better.

Mahal Pearce

Mahal Pearce, the former New Zealand Open champion turned Golf Otago chief executive, will be part of the Golf New Zealand team as a regional support manager.

"It’s about getting more feet on the ground," Pearce said yesterday.

"So we will be able to get someone working in the Central district with a focus on participation, and someone down on the coast from north to south in the same space.

"Golf NZ will underwrite those two positions and just really hammer that growth area, and women’s and girls’ initiatives."

Pearce said the hope was to build on the mini-resurgence golf had experienced during the pandemic as people flocked to an open-air sport.

Last year, Golf NZ reported a bump in membership of 9%, an increase in average rounds played of 26% and 16,000 new casual golfers.

"I think people have recognised that golf is good for people in some shape or form, even if it’s just being out there for six holes with your mates.

"Covid really helped push that golf is not just a sport. It’s a way to get out and be active.

"They haven’t got a crystal ball — they know that membership might drop once borders are open — but they hope the participation side of golf will keep humming along.

"I just think golf is coming into favour again, and if we can get that in front of people, it’s better for everyone," Pearce said.

Aorangi and Southland have also joined the project.

Meanwhile, the Otago representative golf season is about to ramp up.

The Chisholm Park Open this weekend is the first event on the Otago order of merit.

The 36-hole Wanaka Open follows on September 3, followed by an Otago trial at Alexandra on September 10-11.

A full Otago team — 10 men, eight women, eight masters men and four juniors — will play Southland at Gore on September 18.

The other major local tournaments before Christmas are the Lakes District Championship at Arrowtown (October 1), the 36-hole Cromwell Open (October 2) and the Otago Matchplay (October 22-24).

Mahal said most of the representative regulars were still in Otago and planning to fight for spots in provincial squads.

Men’s No1 Tom Lee is "playing everywhere he can" and is at a tournament on the Gold Coast this week.

The big interprovincial tournaments are the South Island tournaments on October 29-30 (men at Hororata, women at Taieri Lakes), the Freyberg Masters on November 1-5 (Motueka) and the New Zealand interprovincial on December 6-10 (Tauranga/Omanu).

And, finally, the Otago Golf Club gets to host the delayed New Zealand Amateur at Balmacewen from November 8 to 13 as part of its 150th celebrations.

hayden.meikle@odt.co.nz