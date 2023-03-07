Role as caddy savoured

Mackenzie Gibson could not stop smiling at the New Zealand Open at Millbrook. PHOTO: HAYDEN MEIKLE

Mackenzie Gibson had a front-row seat to a masterclass at the New Zealand Open last week.

Well, make that two masterclasses.

Gibson, the golf operations manager at the Chisholm Links club, caddied for New Zealand star Steven Alker at Millbrook, and spent the first two rounds striding alongside — or trying to keep up with — master caddy Steve Williams, who was looking after DP World Tour golfer Daniel Hillier.

Gibson found out only the Sunday night before the tournament that he was to be carrying the bag of Champions Tour multimillionaire Alker.

"Initially, I was going to be a caddy, but then I had to pull out for work reasons," he said.

"But this wasn’t an offer to say no to, so I made it work."

Gibson had never met Alker before.

He relished the opportunity to see the smooth veteran play superbly over the first two rounds before, dealing with illness, grafting over the weekend to finish tied for 30th.

"He’s a brilliant guy. Really nice. Easy as, down-to-earth human.

"Considering he wasn’t feeling the greatest the last couple of days, he still played really well. He was just a wee bit cold on the greens. But such a nice golf swing."

Gibson knows his way around Millbrook but, understandably, did not have to give Alker a great deal of advice during the tournament.

"No, I kept out of it a wee bit. But I had a yardage book so I was talking a bit about different shots and the wind."

Caddying for a player of Alker’s stature would have been enough to make a young man get a few flutters.

To share a playing group with Williams, arguably the world’s most famous caddy who made his name with Tiger Woods in so many dramatic moments, could have made someone go weak at the knees.

"It was a bit intimidating on the first hole," Gibson acknowledged.

"But he was really nice. It was pretty hard to keep up with him, to be honest, because he charges down the fairway.

"I had a couple of good chats to him and it was really interesting, hearing some of the things he had to say about his career."

Gibson was also impressed with the rising Hillier.

He said the experience made him reasonably keen to carry a bag at another major tournament.

"But it probably makes me want to play more, to be honest. It’s a very cool tournament in a cool setting."

Another Otago caddy had a thrilling — and chilling — experience at Millbrook.

Rising Otago Golf Club star Will McLauchlan ended up on the bag of New Zealand Open champion Brendan Jones, and the youngster took the customary dip in the Millbrook pond on Sunday evening.