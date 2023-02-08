Scoreboard

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
GOLF
OTAGO MĀORI
Scores from the tournament held at the weekend.—
Māori champions: Best gross, Wayne Ruru 74; best net, Whetu Dixon-Grant 64; best stableford, Fiona Matapo 45.
Under-18: Best gross, Trey Whitu 83; best net, Eruera Weeds 86.
Women: Best gross, Anahera Koni 83.
Senior men: Best gross, Danny Loli 71; best net, Tawhi Tamou 67; best Stableford, Rodney Tait 40.
Junior men: Best gross, Dean Moeahu 89; best net, Awhi Philips sen 74; best Stableford, Trey Whitu 34.
Non-golfers: Best gross, Sherman Weatherall 84; best net, Emile Teremoana 76; best stableford, Michael Tarbit 31.
Closest to the pin: Brett Campbell (men), Maia Koni (women).
Longest drive: Howard Maxwell (men), Anahera Koni (women).