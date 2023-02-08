Scoreboard

GOLF

OTAGO MĀORI

Scores from the tournament held at the weekend.—

Māori champions: Best gross, Wayne Ruru 74; best net, Whetu Dixon-Grant 64; best stableford, Fiona Matapo 45.

Under-18: Best gross, Trey Whitu 83; best net, Eruera Weeds 86.

Women: Best gross, Anahera Koni 83.

Senior men: Best gross, Danny Loli 71; best net, Tawhi Tamou 67; best Stableford, Rodney Tait 40.

Junior men: Best gross, Dean Moeahu 89; best net, Awhi Philips sen 74; best Stableford, Trey Whitu 34.

Non-golfers: Best gross, Sherman Weatherall 84; best net, Emile Teremoana 76; best stableford, Michael Tarbit 31.

Closest to the pin: Brett Campbell (men), Maia Koni (women).

Longest drive: Howard Maxwell (men), Anahera Koni (women).