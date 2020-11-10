Tuesday, 10 November 2020

Sergio Garcia out of golf's Masters after positive Covid test

    1. Sport
    2. Golf

    Sergio Garcia. Photo: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
    Sergio Garcia. Photo: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
    Former champion Sergio Garcia has pulled out of this week's Masters tournament after testing positive for Covid-19.

    Garcia said he began experiencing a sore throat and a cough on Saturday (local time) while he was driving back from the Houston Open, where he missed the cut, and got tested on Sunday.

    "After 21 years of not missing a major championship, I will sadly miss @themasters this week," the 40-year-old Spaniard wrote on Twitter.

    "The important thing is that my family and I are feeling good. We'll come back stronger and give the green jacket a go next April."

    The 11-time PGA Tour winner said his wife tested negative for the novel coronavirus, which has infected more than 10 million people in the United States, the country with the highest known number of Covid-19 cases.

    He is the second golfer to withdraw from the Masters after testing positive19, after Chile's Joaquin Niemann pulled out last week.

    Several top golfers have already arrived at Augusta National, where fans will not be permitted due to the pandemic.

    "It seems like almost one guy a week, or maybe just a bit more, test positive, and there's going to be a couple here," said 2013 winner Australian Adam Scott, who withdrew from the Zozo Championship last month after testing positive for Covid-19.

    "Certainly for Sergio, a past champion, it's got to be tough to miss out."

    The Masters was postponed from April to November due to the pandemic, which hit the professional sports calendar and forced the PGA Tour into hiatus for several weeks.

    The Masters, which Garcia won in 2017 to claim his only major, begins at Augusta National on Thursday.

    Reuters
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter