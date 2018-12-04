Solid start vital for Otago

The Otago women’s golf team needs to get off to a good start to realise its potential when the Toro women’s interprovincial begins on the Waitikiri course in Christchurch this morning.

There is an air of confidence around the young team which is led by Laura Hoskin who has returned from her United States golf scholarship to play at No1.

She won all four matches in the South Island tournament which augurs well for her performance against the best women golfers in the country.

Otago will have a tough finish to the week, meeting Auckland and North Harbour on Thursday, and will need to get some wins today and tomorrow. Otago plays Aorangi this morning and Tasman tomorrow morning after finishing ahead of the two teams in the South Island event at Otatara in October.

Those wins were with eight-women teams and Otago must be on its guard with only five games at stake.Otago meets Northland this afternoon. Its final section round will be against Hawkes Bay-Poverty Bay on Friday morning.

The Waitikiri course has a plethora of dog-leg holes which require good decisions on line and length from the tee blocks.

Danielle Bailey (Wakatipu Junior) and Abigael Crawford (St Clair) have both had short stints at No1 and should relish playing at No2 and No3 respectively.

13-year-old Sumin Kang (Wakatipu Junior) has a bright future in the game and is likely to give as good as she gets at No4.

Susan Greig (nee Wilson) will be among the best of the No5 golfers and brings a wealth of experience to the event, having played at No1 in several tournaments.

Otago women’s

interprovincial team

Laura Hoskin (Arrowtown), Danielle Bailey (Wakatipu Junior), Abigael Crawford (St Clair), Sumin Kang (Wakatipu Junior), Susan Greig (St Clair).

Reserve and manager: Liz McRae (Wanaka).