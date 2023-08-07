St Clair Devils all but through

The St Clair Devils have all but sewn up the last semifinal spot in the metropolitan senior A pennant series after crushing Island Park 5.5-0.5 at St Clair on Saturday morning.

The Devils never looked like losing this match.

Ryan Littlejohn, Callum White, Phil Bungard, Logan Clarke and Steve Hitchcox had comfortable wins, while Jake Bleach fought back from being 5-down through nine holes against Michael Minty to clinch a half.

While the win only takes the Devils two points clear of Island Park, final round match-ups suggest that, barring a major upset, the Devils are unlikely to be relegated even with a final loss, as the struggling Park side face the Bombers at Waldronville.

The Otago B52s sit in reach on points but would need to whitewash Taieri and rely on other results.

— Michael Minty