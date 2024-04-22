St Clair stay ahead of the field

The St Clair Saints made light work of Island Park to maintain their buffer on the rest of the competition in the metropolitan senior A pennant series, with a comprehensive 4.5-1.5 victory on Saturday.

At Balmacewen, the Bombers recorded their second win of the season to jump into third position with a 5-1 win over Taieri Lakes, while the B52s completed the Otago Golf Club double by beating Chisholm Links 4.5-1.5.

Parker Aluesi. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

At Waldronville, the visiting Saints continued their near-impeccable record with most of the side going well under par in the process.

Jacob Bellamy set the tone for the visitors, beating Jarden Hammond 6 and 5, before Parker Aluesi (Saints) went 7-under-par to beat Joseph Hancock in 15 holes.

Mike Wray earned the Park’s sole win over Conor Jamison, Monty Wong (Island Park) and Logan Clarke halved, and Conor Howes and Jake Bleach sealed the result for the Saints with comfortable wins in the top order.

At Balmacewen, an understrength Bombers side trounced Taieri Lakes 5-1, a clash that featured a debut win for code-hopping former Highlanders coach Tony Brown.

He beat Jaxon Boyes and was joined in the winner’s circle by Duncan Croudis, Callum Judkins, Luke Murdoch and Ryan Rosevear.

Ken Shaw easily won the battle against former club man Ricky Stewart 6 and 5 to earn the Lakes’ sole win.

On the other side of the course, the scoreline was a little closer between the B52s and Chisholm Links.

Despite the 4.5-1.5 scoreline to the B52s, all the matches went past the 16th hole.

The B52s secured the first three points through Lewis Harper, George Prendergast and Andrew Hobbs.

The Links fought gamely to hang in the battle before falling short late in the piece with John McIntee (Links) halving with Paul Hubbard and Jason Pegler (Links) coming from behind to beat Harrison Maaka.

The win was in the bag before B52s number 1 Will McLauchlan added the fourth game to the tally by beating Mike Weastell.

That result kept the Otago B52s in second place behind the Saints. The Bombers move to third, ahead of Island Park, while Chisholm Links and Taieri Lakes round out the non-playoff positions.

— Michael Minty