Stepping stone to greatness

Sir Bob Charles. PHOTOS: GETTY IMAGES

Bobby Locke (1938)

Locke arrived in New Zealand aged 20 and won the New Zealand Open at Balmacewen with a par score of 288. Encouraged to travel to the US in 1947, Locke won 11 events over two seasons and finished in the top three 30 times. The American pros did not like “Old Muffin Face”, as they called him. The PGA Tour banned him from playing in the US in 1949. He went on to win four Open Championships between 1949 and 1957 with a game that relied on a distinct hook off the tee and employed a great putting stroke with his battered old hickory shafted blade.

Peter Thomson (1950)

Australia’s best golfer was given a start to his professional career at the New Zealand Open. He arrived at the Christchurch Golf Club at the age of 21 to win his first professional tournament with a record aggregate of 280, and would go on to win the New Zealand Open nine times. His simple, elegant method made him the best links player in the world for more than a decade from the early 1950s. He did not practice much; his warm-up consisted of hitting a few balls until he was sure he was ‘‘finding the middle of the bat’’. The Thomson method returned him five Open Championships. Like Locke, he did not enjoy American golf with its overwatered fairways and greens. He preferred the running game, played on the close turf of seaside links land.

Bob Charles (1954)

New Zealand’s greatest golfer stunned everyone in winning the 1954 New Zealand Open at Heretaunga. “Our Open” gave Charles his start in the game and he has never forgotten that. He won again in 1966, 1970 and 1973. In 1963, he became the first left-hander to win a major when he triumphed at Royal Lytham and St Annes in the Open Championship. One of his finest performances in the New Zealand Open came at the age of 71 when he found himself the star attraction at the 2007 tournament at Michael Hill’s private course in Arrowtown. With Michael Glading reprising his role as his caddy from the 1970s, Charles became the oldest golfer to make a cut in a European Tour event.

Kel Nagle (1957)

Nagle won his first New Zealand Open at the Manawatu Golf Club at the age of 36. He had been a professional for 11 years and, like Locke, had lost five years of his professional career to World War 2. Three years after his first New Zealand Open, he would go on to stun the golfing world by beating Arnold Palmer in the 1960 Centenary Open around the Old Course at St Andrews. Charles referred to Nagle as the ‘‘the epitome of a gentleman’’.

Ian Baker-Finch (1983)

Baker-Finch was brought up in rural Queensland. He arrived in Auckland at the beginning of his professional career to win the 1983 New Zealand Open played around Middlemore. He scored 280 to win by three shots from Kiwi Stuart Reese. It was the 23-year old’s first tournament victory and gave him entry into the 1984 Open Championship at St Andrews seven months later. Propelled into the limelight in the game’s oldest major, Baker- Finch lead the Open after three rounds. He would disappear in the last round with a 79. However, he won in a commanding fashion at Royal Birkdale in 1991 with rounds of 64 and 66 over the last 36 holes — still an Open record.

Corey Pavin (1984)

Pavin was 26 when he conquered Paraparaumu Beach golf club with a score of 269 to win by four strokes from Australia’s Terry Gale. Like Locke, Thomson and Charles, Pavin was making his way in the game and had been the US rookie of the year in 1984. He would go on to win the major, viewed as the toughest to win — the US Open, at Shinnecock Hills in 1995. His four-wood to the 72nd green was one of the greatest shots of the event’s history. He overtook Greg Norman, who had been three shots ahead of him in the last round, to win by two shots.

Michael Campbell (2000)

Campbell also liked Paraparaumu Beach. He and fellow Kiwi Craig Perks tied at 9-under-par after 72 holes of regulation play. Campbell, then 31, claimed the title in fine style, scoring an eagle on the second playoff hole. He had already come close to winning the Open Championship at St Andrews in 1995, holding a two-shot lead going into the last round. He fell away with his final-round 76, but still only missed the playoff by one shot. John Daly won his second major and the Claret Jug. Much like Thomson, Campbell had a simple and well-balanced golf swing. In 2005, he took Tiger Woods on head-to-head in The US Open, finishing better than Woods to win the gruelling event by two shots.

■Geoff Saunders was the chairman of the New Zealand Open when the event was relocated to The Hills in 2007 and won the Bledisloe Cup for the leading amateur in the 1976 Open.