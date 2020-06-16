Taieri leaps to third; Bombers retain wide lead

Matt Tautari

As the metropolitan Senior A series nears the playoffs, four sides are looming as semifinalists.

Taieri Lakes jumped into third after beating St Clair on Saturday, while the Bombers and Island Park both recorded wins.

Kade Haley-Broderick again kick-started St Clair, defeating Matt Lee, while former Otago junior representative Blair Bennett looked comfortable in his role in Taieri’s tail order, returning serve against Callum White.

Ken Shaw had a resounding win, while a come-from-behind win for No2 Mark Andrews locked up three games for Taieri.

St Clair No1 Joseph Hancock’s 6/5 win over Hayden Robertson meant the focus then turned to the match between Matt Mercer and Parker Aluesi.

Mercer stiffed his tee shot on the par-3 17th to win the hole — squaring the match. With a possible draw on the cards, Aluesi’s 1m putt for par missed on the final green, giving the home side a much needed win.

Parker Aluesi

Island Park put out its strongest line-up of the season and proved too good for the Chisholm Links players, who were greeted with some tricky pin placements around the short layout.

A switch to the tail for Park players Michael Smith and Chris Snow ensured wins and early momentum, while Park No3 Michael Minty and No2 Matt Tautari iced the result. Links No4 Matt Heaton defeated Park veteran Mike Wray on the final green and No1 Jason Pegler won the last hole to halve with Phil Bungard.

At Balmacewen, the series-leading Bombers proved far too strong in the derby match with a 6-0 win over the B52s, who have recorded back-to-back whitewashes.

The final catch-up game between Chisholm Links and Taieri Lakes was played in icy conditions on Sunday morning out on the Links. The home team had a comfortable 4-2 win over Taieri.

Taieri 3.5, St Clair 2.5. Hayden Robertson lost to Joseph Hancock 5/4; Mark Andrews beat Matt Crawford 2/1; Ken Shaw beat Connor Ross 6/5; Matt Mercer halved Parker Aluesi; Blair Bennett beat Callum White 3/2; Matt Lee lost to Kade Haley-Broderick 3/2

Bombers 6, B52s 0. Ben Patston beat Tom Lee 1up; Duncan Croudis beat Matt Weir 7/5 ; Jason Hughes beat Will Young 1up; Tyrone Ratahi beat Tom Gillan 5/4; John McIntee beat Howard Maxwell 4/3; Brandon Hodgson beat Harrison Maaka 6/5

Island Park 4.5, Chisholm Links 1.5. Phil Bungard halved with Jason Pegler; Matt Tautari beat Mackenzie Gibson 4/3; Michael Minty beat Sean Geary 4/3; Mike Wray lost to Matt Heaton 1 down; Chris Snow beat Mike Weastell 5/3; Michael Smith beat Brent Butler 3/2.

Chisholm Links 4, Taieri 2. Mackenzie Gibson beat Hayden Robertson 1up; Jason Pegler lost to Ken Shaw 1 down; Mark Collie beat Ryan Rosevear 1up; Kyle Geary beat Matt Mercer 2/1; Sean Geary lost to Blair Bennett 3/2; Matt Heaton beat Matt Lee 7/5

Points: Bombers 15, Island Park 10, Taieri 8, St Clair 8, Chisholm 4, B52s 4.

- Michael Minty

