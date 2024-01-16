Three Kiwi guns signed; Fox in doubt

New Zealand golfer Ryan Fox admires his tee shot on the 14th hole at the Dubai Invitational yesterday. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

The heavy hitters are coming back to Millbrook.

But the heaviest is still an uncertain starter as, understandably, he has potentially bigger fish to fry.

The New Zealand Open has confirmed three of the country’s most popular and successful professionals, who all made their mark on the world stage in 2023, are returning to play in Arrowtown.

Steven Alker, Daniel Hillier and Ben Campbell have confirmed they will be teeing up at Millbrook Resort from February 29 to March 3, after stellar years on their respective tours.

Alker became something of a cult hero after a resurgence in his career on the PGA Champions Tour.

He finished second overall in the Charles Schwab Championship standings, picking up another two victories.

Having played in many New Zealand Opens since the start of his career, Alker is hoping to claim the one victory that would mean the most to him, his national crown.

"The reception and support the fans gave me when I played at Millbrook last year was unreal," Alker said.

"It was quite unexpected, and really amazing to have so much support, something I won’t forget.

"It’s the one tournament we all want to win. Of course there are the majors and the big titles internationally, but there’s something special about having your name on your national title. It’s one of my goals for 2024."

Hillier is the rising star.

He has just completed his first year on the DP World Tour, racking up four top-10 finishes including a memorable win at the British Masters at The Belfry, finishing 30th on the Order of Merit, and earning the Challenge Tour Graduate of the Year crown.

"I’m really looking forward to coming home and seeing not only the family, but some friendly faces in the crowd," Hillier said.

"It’s quite a buzz when you rock up to the first tee and recognise all of the home support," Hillier said.

"The New Zealand Open is always a great event in Queenstown, and I know there are lots of talented Kiwi golfers trying to get their hands on the title. Hopefully I can peak at the right time."

After his maiden Asian Tour victory at the Hong Kong Open, Queenstown golfer Campbell will return to his home town to have another run at the New Zealand Open.

Campbell’s victory late last year followed a battle with former world No. 1 Cam Smith, winning by just one shot with the last putt of the tournament.

He has always wanted to have his name on the Brodie Breeze Trophy. Having come close twice, he is hoping it is third time lucky.

"Since I started playing golf and made it my career, I’ve always had the goal of winning the New Zealand Open," Campbell said.

"To have my name alongside some of the greats of golf in this country would be the highlight of my career."

Tournament director Michael Glading was pleased to secure Campbell’s place at the Open.

"He’s always been a great supporter of the tournament and we were delighted to see him pick up a well-deserved victory at the Hong Kong Open," Glading said.

"Ben has always had the goods to make it on the world stage, and we’re now seeing the fruits of his labour.

"He finished runner-up at the 2023 New Zealand Open, and let’s not forget his fantastic performance leading into the playoff back in 2017 when Michael Hendry won."

Those three Kiwis will attract galleries at Millbrook — but the lingering question is whether the biggest star will return.

New Zealand No. 1, Ryan Fox, is still finalising his 2024 playing schedule, which means his New Zealand Open entry cannot be confirmed at this time.

Fox, who yesterday posted a 3-under 68 to finish tied for 14th at the Dubai Invitational, missed the Open last year as he was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

The Open this year clashes with the Honda Classic — which carries a $US9 million ($NZ14.4m) purse.

"This year is my big chance in terms of attempting to retain my PGA tour card, and that could compromise my ability to play in this year’s New Zealand Open," Fox said.

"Notwithstanding this, I will do all that I can to play in the New Zealand Open, as it is one of my favourite tournaments of the year.

"I admire how the organisers have grown such a quality event on our own shores."