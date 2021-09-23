Skip to main content
Golfers to take up big challenge
Holy moley — 72 holes in one day.
Trophy within Otago’s grasp
Trophy within Otago’s grasp
Otago has one hand on the Freyberg Masters trophy at Paraparaumu Beach.
Kiwis golfers Ko, Alker win tournaments
Kiwis golfers Ko, Alker win tournaments
It's been a memorable day for New Zealand golfers around the world.
Depth key for Otago in South Is interprovincial
Depth key for Otago in South Is interprovincial
Otago will lean on its excellent depth when it attempts to regain the South Island men’s interprovincial title at the Ashburton club this weekend.
Wombles wandering greens to help clubs
Wombles wandering greens to help clubs
A Queenstown group that aims to help small golf clubs has taken the name of a blast from the past.
‘Old fella’ savours Otago matchplay win
‘Old fella’ savours Otago matchplay win
Good things come to those who wait — and Phil Bungard has had to wait longer than most.
Tautari showing form to hold on to his title
Tautari showing form to hold on to his title
Matt Tautari appears in no rush to hand back his Otago matchplay title.
Men’s last chance to prove their prowess
Men’s last chance to prove their prowess
It is the last-chance saloon for Otago’s top male golfers this weekend.
Bombers reclaim regional pennant
Bombers reclaim regional pennant
The Otago Bombers have claimed back regional golf glory.
Tough but ‘practical’ decision made to postpone celebrations
Tough but ‘practical’ decision made to postpone celebrations
The Otago Golf Club has waited 150 years for its biggest celebration — and it will just need to hold on for one more year.
Tautari inconsistent touch to claim both 36-hole tournaments
Tautari inconsistent touch to claim both 36-hole tournaments
Southland No1 Matt Tautari showed admirable consistency to win both major Otago tournaments at the weekend.
Busy weekend ahead for Otago’s top male players
Busy weekend ahead for Otago’s top male players
Covid caused delays but the Otago golfing season is about to swing into gear.
Team behind NZ Open ‘determined’ as tournament pushed back to end of March
Team behind NZ Open ‘determined’ as tournament pushed back to end of March
Next year’s New Zealand Open has been pushed back to the end of March.
NZ Open date pushed back
NZ Open date pushed back
Next year’s New Zealand Open has been pushed back to the end of March.
Fast and furious on the fairway
Fast and furious on the fairway
Otago great Ben Smith tees off on the 15th hole in front of Otago players (from left) James Lentjes, Josh Hill and Patelesio Tomkinson at the St Clair course yesterday.
Proving she can do it key for Hoskin
Proving she can do it key for Hoskin
Laura Hoskin says knowing she belongs at the top level is the most significant result from her first crack at the biggest professional tour in the world.
NZ Open dependent on MIQ decisions
NZ Open dependent on MIQ decisions
Organisers of the New Zealand Open have given themselves until late November to make ‘‘key decisions’’ for the 2022 tournament, the future of which will depend on changes to New Zealand’s MIQ system.
November huge month, Covid permitting
November huge month, Covid permitting
Shelley Duncan has been too busy this week to contemplate the awful prospect of the Otago Golf Club’s big bash being ruined.
Hoskin ready as she can be for ‘Q-School’
Hoskin ready as she can be for ‘Q-School’
It all seems so simple.
Golf with a spin
Golf with a spin
At first glance, you could be forgiven for thinking the Wanaka Club had taken over Faulks Tce yesterday when six teams played golf around the normally quiet reserve.
