Skip to main content
Subscribe
...
Toggle navigation
Dunedin
14
|
12
Thursday,
Thu,
13
April
Apr
2023
Subscribe
Send us news & photos
Search form
Search
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Racing
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Basketball
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Easter Edition
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Wedding Guide
Entertainment
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
Television
Business
Regions
Queenstown
Wanaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Canterbury
West Coast
Features
Christmas Gift Guide
Education Guide
Wedding Guide
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Free Classifieds
Explore Dunedin
Sponsored content
Design for Living
Southern Snow
Southern Television
Video
Rural life
Search form
Search
Search
Subscribe
Send Us Your News
...
Contact Us
Email
Facebook
Plus
Jobs
Wedding Guide
Death Notices
Privacy Policy
Drive South
Weather
Golf
Rugby
Cricket
Racing
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Who’s who in the Otago senior pennant teams
The senior A pennant season begins this week.
Spain's Jon Rahm claims first Masters title
Spain's Jon Rahm claims first Masters title
Spain's Jon Rahm shot a 3-under-par 69 in the final round to earn his first Masters championship on a long Sunday at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.
Fox keeps pace as Masters play suspended due to rain
Fox keeps pace as Masters play suspended due to rain
New Zealand golfer Ryan Fox scored two birdies and two bogeys in a productive start to his third round at the Masters this morning before play was suspended due to intense rain.
Fox to make cut at Masters but play stopped after trees fall on course
Fox to make cut at Masters but play stopped after trees fall on course
Play has been suspended at the Masters after a storm brought down three large trees on the famed course, narrowly missing spectators.
SUBSCRIBER
Whiley embarking on pilgrimage to Masters
SUBSCRIBER
Whiley embarking on pilgrimage to Masters
Andrew Whiley is about to live the dream.
Greens an oasis on golfing adventure
Greens an oasis on golfing adventure
Golfing brothers Andrew & Paul Marshall hit the road from Los Angeles to Las Vegas in search of some of the best places to swing a club in the States.
Fore
Fore
Phillip Conlon tees off at the first hole during the Eagles tournament at the St Clair club in Dunedin yesterday.
First win as pro for Dobbelaar
First win as pro for Dobbelaar
Louis Dobbelaar’s love affair with New Zealand continues following his maiden professional victory at the NZPGA Championship at Gulf Harbour Country Club.
Tiger's ex-girlfriend asks judge to nullify agreement
Tiger's ex-girlfriend asks judge to nullify agreement
Tiger Woods' former girlfriend Erica Herman has asked a judge to nullify a non-disclosure agreement she signed when the couple began dating in 2017.
SUBSCRIBER
Role as caddy savoured
SUBSCRIBER
Role as caddy savoured
Mackenzie Gibson had a front-row seat to a masterclass at the New Zealand Open last week.
SUBSCRIBER
Crowd numbers ‘fantastic’ for NZ Open
SUBSCRIBER
Crowd numbers ‘fantastic’ for NZ Open
It may well have been the busiest weekend in Queenstown since New Year, thanks to two events, both back for the first time in three years.
Jones scores emotional victory
Jones scores emotional victory
Brendan Jones became what you might term an unlikely champion yesterday.
Double bogey kills hopes of title win
Double bogey kills hopes of title win
Ben Campbell nearly had the ultimate happy homecoming.
Victorious golf pro thought he’d never win NZ Open
Victorious golf pro thought he’d never win NZ Open
Australian veteran Brendan Jones has finally prevailed as a New Zealand Open golf champion, after thinking he would never stand a chance.
Australian veteran Jones wins New Zealand Open
Australian veteran Jones wins New Zealand Open
Australian veteran Brendan Jones has won the New Zealand Open at Millbrook in Queenstown.
Wools-Cobb leads NZ Open
Wools-Cobb leads NZ Open
Australia golfer Shae Wools-Cobb holds a handy lead heading into the final round of the New Zealand Open.
Queenstown’s Campbell feeling at home on a course he knows so well
Queenstown’s Campbell feeling at home on a course he knows so well
Queenstown golfer Ben Campbell is finally feeling comfortable — and he would be keen to make the most of the comforts of home this weekend.
Kobori leading Kiwis at NZ Open
Kobori leading Kiwis at NZ Open
A couple of likely Queensland lads are threatening to paint Arrowtown maroon. But a sparkling Kiwi amateur with a bright future might have something to say about that.
SUBSCRIBER
‘I was terrible, but we had a good day out’
SUBSCRIBER
‘I was terrible, but we had a good day out’
What does Bazball look like on the golf course?
NZ Open: Alker in the hunt, Wood leads at Millbrook
NZ Open: Alker in the hunt, Wood leads at Millbrook
Steven Alker might be the old dog in the field, but his efforts at Millbrook shows he can bark with the best of them.
Read more