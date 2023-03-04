Wools-Cobb leads NZ Open

Shae Wools-Cobb of Australia reacts after finishing his round as leader. Photo: Getty Images

Australia golfer Shae Wools-Cobb holds a handy lead heading into the final round of the New Zealand Open.

Wools-Cobb fired a 6-under-par 65 at Millbrook today to move to 17-under for the tournament.

He holds a two-shot lead over compatriot Christopher Wood, who led after the first and second rounds before posting a 3-under-par 68 yesterday.

Japanese golfer Terumichi Kakazu is one shot further back in third.

Tied for fourth at 13-under are Australian golfers Brendan Jones, Rhein Gibson and Scott Hend.

One of the stories of the round was again Rangiora amateur Kazuma Kobori, who is the leading New Zealander at 12-under.

Kobori shot a 3-under-par 68 that could have been a lot better had he not made double bogey on the 17th.

The engaging 21-year-old had been flawless through 53 holes before finding the bunker with his second shot and the water with his third, taking the drop before two-putting for a seven.

‘‘I played well but it sucks making double, man,’’ Kobori said.

‘‘But I can’t be too disappointed. I’m playing nice and I’m not having to battle my swing or anything like that, and I’m loving the atmosphere.’’

Kobori was super smooth off the tee and with his iron play for almost the entire round.

But while his putter was solid, he missed three or four opportunities to pick up shots, a couple by mere centimetres.

‘‘Yeah, I had a lot of those. But hopefully probability falls my way and those drop tomorrow.’’

Kobori picked himself up from the double bogey on 17 to hole a lovely birdie putt on the par-3 18th.

The round of the day was a sizzling 9-under-par 62 from the experienced Jones.

He had three birdies on the front nine and roared home with six more on the back.

‘‘I know my game’s been good but I’ve only really just started to play for the year,’’ Jones said.

‘‘Even in the practice rounds, it was scary how the ball was just going where I wanted it to go.’’

Jones made a quiet start to the tournament with back-to-back rounds of 2-under-par 69, but he always felt he was tracking in the right direction.

‘‘It’s funny. When you’re playing really well, you feel that you should be at the top of the leaderboard.

‘‘I was probably just forcing a little bit, and my putter was very cold in the first two rounds.

‘‘Today, being so cold and wet, you weren’t thinking about anything early, but when we warmed up a little bit, the swing felt good and I was hitting shots where I was trying to. It’s been a good day out.’’

Former champion Michael Hendry continued his upswing with a second straight round of 6-under-par 65 to move to 11-under for the tournament.

Daniel Hillier posted a 4-under-par 67 to get to 10-under, still within reach of doing something special tomorrow, while crowd favourite Steven Alker could not really get going, shooting even-par 71 to stay at 7-under and likely out of contention.

The forecast is for chilly temperatures and some rain tomorrow, so anything could happen.